A dramatic hit-and-run incident in Assam's Nagaon district led to a high-speed chase after a Scorpio struck a minor and fled. Despite severe tyre damage, the driver continued for kilometres on a metal rim, hitting several other vehicles before being intercepted by police and locals at Nonoi.

A dramatic chase unfolded in Assam’s Nagaon district after a Scorpio allegedly hit a minor on National Highway 36 and sped away from the scene despite sustaining damage to one of its tyres. A chase with local police and police from other departments ended with the car being caught by police at Nonoi.

The accident is said to have happened near Dhowa-Haldhiati while the Scorpio was going from Karbi Anglong to Kathiatoli. The driver reportedly hit the child, but he didn't stop at the scene; he kept going toward Nonoi. The vehicle reportedly suffered severe tyre damage following the collision but did not stop. It continued moving for several kilometres, with reports suggesting that it was travelling on the metal rim after the tyre was damaged.

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Videos and reports from the scene said that sparks were flying from under the car as it drove along the highway. As the Scorpio tried to get away, police and people from the area started chasing it. During the chase, the car is said to have hit several other cars, making the highway even more chaotic. The chase eventually came to an end at Nonoi, where police managed to stop the Scorpio.

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After the interception, a riled-up crowd is said to have surrounded the Scorpio and damaged it. At the same time, the child who was hurt in the first accident was taken to a hospital to get medical care. Police have started to look into the alleged hit-and-run, including the accident involving the minor, the driver's following escape, and the reported accidents involving other cars.