Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approved a Rs 207.29 crore Integrated Railway Overbridge in Rewari to replace three level crossings. The project aims to solve traffic congestion, improve safety, and ensure smoother movement for commuters.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the construction of an Integrated Railway Overbridge (ROB) in Rewari district to replace three busy railway level crossings, paving the way for a permanent solution to the city's long-standing traffic congestion caused by frequent closure of railway gates.

The approval was accorded at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Chandigarh. The project is expected to ensure smoother, safer and uninterrupted movement of traffic while significantly easing congestion in the city. Public Works and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa also remained present on this occasion.

Project Details and Investment

The ambitious project, to be executed by the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (HSRDC), entails an estimated investment of Rs 207.29 crore, a release said.

Benefits for Commuters and Safety

Once completed, the project will eliminate delays caused by the repeated closure of railway level crossings, enabling seamless movement of vehicles across the city. It is expected to benefit daily commuters, students, traders and emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

The project includes the construction of two-lane and four-lane railway overbridges, along with Road Under Bridges (RUBs), service roads and other supporting infrastructure at designated locations.

The separation of road and rail traffic is expected to substantially reduce the risk of accidents and significantly enhance road safety.

Economic and Regional Advantages

Besides easing traffic congestion in Rewari, the project is expected to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs while improving regional connectivity. It is also likely to provide a major boost to industrial, commercial and urban development, thereby contributing to the district's long-term economic growth. (ANI)