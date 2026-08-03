The Delhi Mayor's office received a bomb threat for the eighth time on Monday via an anonymous email. The message warned of an explosion at 2:11 pm, prompting the office to alert security agencies and the Delhi Police immediately. (ANI)

The Office of Delhi Mayor once again received a bomb threat on Monday. This is the eighth time the Mayor's Office has been threatened with a bomb attack, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

Threat Details and Security Response

The Mayor's Office treated the matter with the utmost seriousness and immediately informed the concerned security agencies and the Delhi Police, following which security protocols were activated and necessary action was initiated, they said. According to official information from the Mayor's Office, the threat was received via an anonymous email at 9:07 am, stating that a bomb would explode at 2:11 pm.

Upon receiving the email, the Mayor's Office promptly alerted the relevant security agencies and the Delhi Police to ensure that all necessary precautionary measures were taken without delay. Following the alert, the Delhi Police and the concerned security agencies carried out a comprehensive search operation across the Mayor's Office premises. Every sensitive area, including entry and exit points and other critical locations, was thoroughly inspected. The security agencies conducted a meticulous examination of the entire premises while ensuring full compliance with established security protocols.

Repeated Incidents Prompt Call for Investigation

The Mayor's Office clarified that this is not the first instance of such a threat. On seven previous occasions, the office had received similar bomb threats. Given the repeated nature of these incidents, the Mayor's Office had earlier submitted a formal letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, requesting a detailed investigation to identify those responsible and to ensure strict and effective legal action against them.

The Mayor's Office stated that repeated threats targeting public institutions and offices associated with constitutional authorities are a matter of serious concern. It emphasised that those responsible must be identified at the earliest and dealt with firmly under the law, so that such malicious acts intended to create fear and disrupt public functioning can be effectively prevented in the future. (ANI)