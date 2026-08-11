The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed facilities linked to Blinkit and Reliance Retail under scrutiny. The action follows a consumer complaint about finding live larvae in a packaged sweet and reports of a cockroach infestation.

The Maharashtra FDA has taken action against two of India’s top retail businesses – Blinkit and Reliance Retail – after separate food safety violations. A Blinkit facility in Mumbai was found to have major failures in hygiene including a big scale cockroach infestation, while a Reliance Retail branch in Buldhana is being probed after a customer complaint said live larvae were found in packed kaju katli. The episodes have prompted further fears about food safety standards in India’s fast-expanding rapid commerce and retail sectors.

Licence suspension looms over Blinkit facility

The FDA has found many breaches of food safety regulations at a Blink Commerce (Blinkit) factory in the Malad region of Mumbai during an inspection. The inspection purportedly uncovered widespread cockroach infestation, poor hygiene, incorrect storage of food supplies and expired or damaged packaged items.

The agency also highlighted issues with pest control, trash management, employe hygiene records and storage methods. On this basis, the FDA immediately suspended the food licensing of the plant and banned it from any food operation until further instructions.

Reliance Retail outlet under scanner

In another instance, the FDA has initiated an inquiry into a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana region of Maharashtra following an allegation that live larvae were found in packaged kaju katli sold at the store.

In the inspection, officials could not discover the batch indicated in the complaint. However, they took samples from a different batch of the identical product accessible at the shop and also seized many cartons for laboratory testing. Further action should be taken as per the results of the food analysis under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FDA increases food safety inspections

The move against Blinkit and Reliance Retail comes as part of the Maharashtra FDA’s larger push toward strengthening food safety enforcement across the state. Authorities have been checking warehouses, retail shops and food enterprises to verify they meet cleanliness and storage rules.

Officials warn enterprises caught breaking food safety regulations might face suspension of license, sanctions or legal action depending on the gravity of infringement.

What Consumers Need To Know

The new examples emphasise the necessity of examining food labels, expiry dates and product quality before buying. Consumers who see contamination or believe food goods are dangerous may report the situation to food safety authorities for inquiry.

As the FDA ramps up its enforcement, merchants are expected to step up sanitary standards and improve quality inspections to revive customer trust.