NDA MPs held a protest march against the Opposition's logjam in Parliament, accusing Rahul Gandhi of avoiding a debate on student protests. While the government offered a discussion, BJP leaders criticized the Opposition for 'double standards'.

NDA MPs Criticise Opposition's 'Double Standards' The NDA MPs also demanded answers from the Congress MP over Jharkhand's police lathi charge and use of water cannon against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday.Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "They have now refused to hold a discussion. Earlier, they were demanding a discussion--a move that was welcomed--but then they backed out. They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function."Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of having double standards. "It is a case of double standards. Rahul Gandhi is fleeing the House and remaining silent on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. The nation is watching everything," he said.BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand."BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are ready for disocussion but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer."BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat... Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai...NCPI MP Rachna Banerjee said, "Everyone is seeking an answer from them (Opposition). They will have to answer. Opposition Demands Answers on Police Crackdown On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts...No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.The government has maintained that it is ready to discuss the matter in Parliament. The offer of a debate followed days of disruptions, with proceedings repeatedly affected by the standoff between the ruling side and Opposition parties.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Tuesday held a protest march towards Parliament against the Opposition's logjam in both the Houses.The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from debate on student protests. This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.The NDA MPs also demanded answers from the Congress MP over Jharkhand's police lathi charge and use of water cannon against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday.Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "They have now refused to hold a discussion. Earlier, they were demanding a discussion--a move that was welcomed--but then they backed out. They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function."Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of having double standards. "It is a case of double standards. Rahul Gandhi is fleeing the House and remaining silent on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. The nation is watching everything," he said.BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand."BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are ready for disocussion but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer."BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat... Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai...NCPI MP Rachna Banerjee said, "Everyone is seeking an answer from them (Opposition). They will have to answer.On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts...No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.The government has maintained that it is ready to discuss the matter in Parliament. The offer of a debate followed days of disruptions, with proceedings repeatedly affected by the standoff between the ruling side and Opposition parties.