An Indian man who moved to Germany for a master's degree says the experience transformed him. He now has permanent residency and is preparing to marry his partner.

An Indian man who moved to Germany in 2021 for a master's degree says the experience transformed him in ways he never anticipated. Initially, his plan was straightforward, but life abroad took him in a different direction.

The man shared his journey in a Reddit post titled "Germany ended up changing my entire life." He wrote that his original intention was to complete his studies, gain some experience, and eventually return to India to manage the family business.

"Germany was initially just supposed to be a temporary chapter," he wrote

He completed his master's in 2024 and secured a job around the same time. Earlier this year, he also received permanent residency in Germany. However, the biggest changes were personal. He described himself as introverted during his bachelor's degree in India. Living alone in a new country pushed him out of his comfort zone.

"Moving to a completely new country and living alone changed that," he wrote. He started meeting people, making friends, going out, and trying new things. The experience also made him more comfortable with himself.

Germany also brought a significant change to his personal life. He met his partner while building a new life there and is now preparing to get married next week.

"The funny thing is that Germany was initially just supposed to be a temporary chapter of my life. But now, a few years later, I have become a better version of myself," he wrote.

His professional plans have also evolved. Instead of simply returning to India, he is now expanding his family business in Germany while also building something of his own. He said he has become more willing to take risks and explore opportunities.

He found starting a company easier than expected after researching the process online. "The start up support is really great, at least in south," he noted.