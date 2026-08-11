Three people were rescued in a two-hour operation after the roof of a hardware shop collapsed in Ghaziabad. Out of six people present, three were trapped. Rescuers used a JCB to clear debris and extricate the individuals.

The Fire Department rescued three people in a two-hour operation after the roof of a hardware and sanitary shop collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, six people were present inside the building at the time of the incident, out of whom three were trapped under the debris. The Fire official mentioned that police and fire service personnel rescued two individuals who suffered minor injuries and sent them for medical treatment. However, one person remained trapped deep within the debris. The rescuers used a JCB to clear materials and broke down walls from both sides. Following an operation lasting one and a half to two hours, the individual was extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Multi-Station Rescue Operation Launched

"On August 10, 2026, the Tronica City Fire Station received information that the roof of Paras Hardware and Sanitary Shop, located under the Loni Border Police Station jurisdiction, had collapsed and that several people were trapped under the debris. A fire tender stationed at the Loni Water Police Station for standby duty was immediately dispatched to the scene," CFO Rahul Kumar told ANI. "Simultaneously, a second vehicle was sent from the Torontica City Fire Station, and a Disaster Rescue Van was deployed from the Vaishali Fire Station. Upon arrival, it was observed that the roofs of the mezzanine and first floors of the three-story building had collapsed; six people were present in the building, three of whom were trapped. Police and Fire Service personnel had already rescued two individuals--who had sustained minor injuries--and sent them for medical treatment. One person, however, was trapped deep within the debris. Access was gained by using a JCB to clear debris and materials while breaking down walls from both sides; after an arduous effort lasting nearly one and a half to two hours, the individual was extricated and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance..." added CFO Kumar.

Following the rescue operation, fire officials secured and closed the shops. All individuals injured in the incident were sent to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)