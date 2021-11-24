Viral: Beggar donates Rs 10,000 for Hanuman temple construction in Karnataka

Kempamma, a beggar from Karnataka for the second time donated Rs 10,000 for temple construction. Kempamma, a beggar who sleeps at a temple survived by the food offered by nearby hotels surprised villagers including temple priests by donating Rs 10,000 on Friday. Hearing the news, villagers are now reaching out to her for selfies and her popularity has grown leaps and bounds.

From sleeping at the temple gates, eating from nearby hotels, and surviving by the alms given by devotees, Kempamma, 65-year-old begger has become the talk of the town in BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's home constituency Kadur-Chikmagalur after she donated Rs 10,000 despite public not allowing her inside the temple.

Devotees coming to Pathala Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kadur did not allow her when she tried to gain entry to donate. But she later reached out to the priest and handed over Rs 10,000. The priest was surprised to see Kempamma, also called Kempajji, taking out Rs 500 currency notes from her saree knot and giving it to him. The priest claimed that the beggar asked him to make a silver tomb for lord Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Interestingly, this is not the first time she has donated, earlier in 2019 she gathered Rs 10,000 from years of begging and handed it over to the temple. Temple administration president Mallikarjun says that Kempamma's devotion is pure and her contribution is absolutely priceless as she has given it with a clean heart and without any expectation.

The woman refused to talk about her past, about her family and her native and has avoided talking further whenever questioned. As no one has come forward to claim responsibility for years, the temple administration is only taking care of her. She sleeps in the temple vicinity and free food is provided to her by nearby hotels.

Like Kempamma, Ashwathamma a beggar in Udupi had donated Rs 1 lakh to Sri Guru Narasimha Temple at Saligrama before heading to Sabarimala for Aiyappa darshan in February. The money she donated was said to be for 'Anna Daana' at the temple.