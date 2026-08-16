As the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi entered its 23rd day, student leaders announced an escalation, including gheraoing CM Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 and burning effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As the protest by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi entered its 23rd day on Sunday, student leaders have announced an escalation of their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. They have announced they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, student protester Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. Their intention is to break the movement."

Nayak added that discussions regarding laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence are ongoing. "Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan also addressed the gathering and urged the state government to address the students' demands. "There has been no response from the government so far. We urge the Chief Minister not to heed those around him who are misleading him, but to consider the students' concerns. Rest assured, if you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you," Paswan told ANI.

Students to burn effigies of CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi

On Saturday, Jharkhand student leaders announced that they will burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 district headquarters on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation would now move beyond the "Gandhian way" of protest.

CBI probe, exam cancellation demanded

The leaders demanded the cancellation of JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren if their demands are not met. "JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiry. And if it's not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign," Kumar said.

Announcing the next phase of the agitation, he said, "We will burn effigies at district headquarters across the state, including in Ranchi, starting tomorrow. "

Another student leader, Ravinder Paswan, clarified that the effigies would be of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of supporting the Jharkhand government despite the students' demands. "Today I am telling you...We will burn effigies not only of Hemant Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts as well. Because Rahul Gandhi talked to us on an audio call and said, 'We are with you.' If you are with the students, then stay with the students," the student leader said.

The leaders also announced that they would intensify the agitation if their demands were not addressed. Kumar said the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' was "just a preview" and announced that students would surround Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20. "The 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on the 10th was just a preview; the 20th is yet to come. If all the exams conducted by the agency are not cancelled and a CBI inquiry is not conducted, all the students and youth of Jharkhand will surround the CM's residence on the 20th and stay there until they fulfil our legitimate demands," he said.

"It will not be a request now; it will be a fight. 'Naukri chor, gaddi chhor'," he added.

Paswan said the students had been protesting for 22 days and accused both the JMM government and Congress of playing politics over their demands. The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students. (ANI)