Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth celebrated Independence Day 2026 by hoisting the national flag in Dehradun and honouring police personnel with awards. He praised the force's dedication and highlighted key achievements in security and crime management.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun and administered the National Unity Oath to those present on the occasion of Independence Day 2026. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, DGP Seth presented the Director General of Police Commendation Disc 'Gold', DGP Commendation Disc 'Silver', and DGP Commendation Certificates to selected police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day 2026 and congratulated all the awardees.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said that Independence Day provides an opportunity to pay heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighters, brave heroes of the freedom struggle and immortal martyrs whose sacrifice, courage and dedication made it possible for us to live as citizens of a free nation. He said it is the collective responsibility of everyone to protect the unity and integrity of the nation, the Constitution and democratic values. In fulfilling this responsibility, police personnel have always remained at the forefront. He extended his heartfelt congratulations, on behalf of the entire police family, to all officers and personnel who received medals and commendations.

DGP Highlights Police Force's Achievements

The DGP said he was proud that Uttarakhand Police had demonstrated professional competence and efficiency in every field. From the challenging security arrangements during the Prime Minister's roadshow to the successful organisation of the five-day Nyaya Sanhita exhibition held in the presence of the Union Home Minister, the police force has effectively discharged its responsibilities.

He said that during the world-famous Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Mela, the police successfully managed the security of crores of devotees and traffic arrangements through better coordination, maintaining a balance between security, service and faith. In the field of cybercrime management, Uttarakhand Police's ranking among the Top 5 states in the country during the 'Pragati' review meeting, receiving the Institutional Performance Award for State Police from the Government of India for outstanding performance in passport verification, and the appreciation received at the BRICS Summit for the Silkyara Tunnel and Dharali-Harsil rescue models are testimony to the force's efficiency and professional capabilities.

Welfare and Sports Achievements

He also highlighted the achievements of Uttarakhand Police athletes, who have brought laurels to the force through outstanding performances at national and international levels. He added that, as part of police welfare and employee motivation initiatives, more than 950 officers and personnel have been granted timely promotions over the past year.

Tribute to Unsung Heroes

The DGP said that behind these achievements of Uttarakhand Police are numerous unsung heroes, the personnel deployed day and night at barricades, women police personnel serving away from their families, drivers, traffic personnel, wireless operators, cyber experts and every police officer and employee working in the field. He described them as the real strength of Uttarakhand Police and appreciated their hard work, discipline and dedication.

He expressed confidence that all police personnel would continue to serve the people of Uttarakhand with the same dedication, courage and sense of duty, while further strengthening peace, security and law and order across the state.