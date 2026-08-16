Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jibe at PM Modi's 'Maoist mentality' remarks, tweeting 'proud to be dimagi naxal!'. The comment followed the PM's Independence Day address where he warned against those with an 'ideological Naxal' mindset.

Chidambaram's 'Proud to be Dimagi Naxal' Retort

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Maoist mentality" remarks, saying "proud to be dimagi naxal!"

In a post on X, Chidambaram took a jibe at the Prime Minister a day after his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where he urged people and authorities to "identify and isolate" those with a "dimagi naxal" (ideological Naxal) mindset. "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal !," he wrote on X. I am proud to be a dimagi naxal ! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2026

PM Modi's 'Maoist Mentality' Warning

On Saturday, PM Modi said government action since 2014 has largely ended the jungle insurgency that claimed over 3,500 security personnel. But he alleged people with a "Maoist mentality" earlier held positions in government committees and influenced policy.

Linking the call to the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Prime Minister said the focus must be on keeping youth aligned with nation-building and warned that an ideological Naxal mindset still exists in institutions despite armed Maoist violence "breathing its last".

Congress Slams 'Hollow Political Rhetoric'

On Saturday, Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his remarks, dismissing his warnings against "dimagi naxals" as hollow political rhetoric while fiercely defending its historical legacy regarding India's national song, Vande Mataram.

Reacting to PM Modi's call to identify and isolate "dimagi naxals" who threaten the country's progress, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the term carries no real substance, drawing a parallel to previous debates surrounding the phrase "urban naxal."

Ramesh pointed out that when the government previously labelled political opponents as "urban naxals," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to clarify in Parliament that no such official legal definition exists. "Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal,' nor is there any definition for it. Today, the Prime Minister is using the term 'Mental Naxal' (ideological Naxal) for his political opponents from the Red Fort," Jairam Ramesh said.

Ramesh argued that the central government routinely vilifies its critics before eventually adopting the very policies they advocate. "The reality is that he eventually accepts the issues and demands raised by the very people he labels as 'Urban Naxals.' He had dismissed the idea of a caste census as 'Urban Naxal' thinking, yet a year ago, he announced a caste-based census. First, you make derogatory remarks--calling them 'Urban Naxals' or 'Mental Naxals'--but later, you accept the very demands your political opponents were making... Even after 12 years, there was nothing new in his political speech," the Congress leader said. (ANI)