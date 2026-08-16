President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and other top leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' on his death anniversary. PM Modi hailed him as an 'extraordinary statesman' on his Punya Tithi.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last on this day in 2018, at "Sadaiv Atal" in New Delhi on his death anniversary. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the former Prime Minister at the memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their tributes to Vajpayee.

Leaders Pay Tribute to Vajpayee

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, who breathed his last on this day in 2018, describing him as an "extraordinary statesman" whose vision, leadership and commitment to good governance and public welfare continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation." He added, "His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Vajpayee, remembering him as a patriot and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

In a post on X, Shah said, "On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and the founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I pay my homage to him." He said, "Atal ji was a patriot politician of such caliber who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time."

Shah further said, "Atal ji's towering personality and leadership will continue to inspire every BJP worker towards nation-building forever."

Vajpayee's Illustrious Career

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as Prime Minister three times. His first stint in 1996 lasted just 13 days. He returned for an 11-month term from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004. In 2015, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

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