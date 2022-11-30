Vijay Deverakonda in legal trouble? ED grills actor amid probe in 'Liger' movie funding

Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannad were questioned by ED a few days ago while the actor arrived at ED office today after being summoned for questioning.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday (November 30) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with his recent movie release "Liger".

According to reports, a top Telangana politician is facing allegations of investing crores of money received from abroad in the movie.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate summoned the 'Liger' actor and producer Charmee Kaur and Director Puri Jagannad after they received a complaint stating that foreign funding including Hawala money was invested in this movie.

Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannad were questioned by ED a few days ago while the actor arrived at ED office today after being summoned for questioning.

On August 25, the film 'Liger', directed by Puri Jagannadh was released. Made with a budget of a whopping Rs 90 crore, the Ananya Panday-starrer was a disaster despite the hyped-up promotions.

It is reportedly said that the movie failed to collect even 30% of the business it made and was like a nightmare for all those involved in the project.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali and Makrand Deshpande played supporting roles in the film. Liger was jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.