Condoms, cigarettes, lighters... School bag checks in Bengaluru reveals horror

According to reports, the entire exercise of checking bags begun with several people complaining that students were carrying mobile phones into the classroom. Some schools in Bengaluru conducted special parent-teacher meetings, during which family members of the children were 'equally shocked' and informed the authorities about sudden changes in behaviour of their wards.

In Bengaluru, a bizarre incident stunned everyone when a surprise inspection to prevent kids from bringing cell phones into the classroom left the authorities shocked. School authorities discovered condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes, and whiteners in addition to cell phones in the backpacks of pupils from Classes 8, 9, and 10. The unexpected inspection was conducted at many city-run schools.

According to reports, some people complained that students were bringing cell phones into the classroom before the full process of screening baggage started. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), according to a report by Deccan Herald, requested that schools begin scrutinising students' baggage.

"Some schools had parent-teacher meetings following the event. Parents shared their disbelief and informed us of children's abrupt behavioural changes," the principal of a school in Nagarabhavi remarked.

To handle the situation better, the schools have issued notices to parents and has not suspended the kids. They have also recommended counselling. “Though we have counselling sessions at schools, we asked parents to seek help for children from outside and granted leave for up to 10 days," the principal said, claimed the report.

A condom was discovered by the authorities in the backpack of a Class 10 girl, according to the principal of one of the schools where the checking was conducted. According to the report, the teenager blamed her companions when questioned.

Checking was conducted in about 80 per cent of schools in Bengaluru. KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said that over the past few days, the authorities were noticing students harassing teachers and classmates and using foul language, bullying and making obscene gestures.

