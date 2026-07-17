Coimbatore police arrested a retired cop and another man for a ₹7 crore job scam. They allegedly duped over 500 people by promising overseas jobs, collecting money and passports, then absconding. Over 50 victims filed complaints.

Coimbatore City Police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating more than 500 job seekers of nearly ₹7 crore by promising overseas employment.

According to police, a firm operating under the name Royal Training and Testing Centre near Coimbatore Railway Station conducted recruitment interviews in April for overseas jobs.

Applicants who were informed that they had been selected were asked to submit their original passports and pay money for visa processing and other formalities.

After collecting the money and passports, the accused allegedly severed all contact with the applicants, vacated the office premises and went into hiding.

More than 50 victims subsequently lodged complaints with the Race Course Police Station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Accused Identified and Arrested

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Deva Asirvatham (61), a retired police cop from the Avarampalayam area and Krishnan (60) from Kuniyamuthur. Both were arrested in connection with the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly cheated over 500 people, collecting approximately ₹7 crore through the fraudulent overseas job scheme.

Further Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the two accused were involved in similar job fraud cases in other districts of Tamil Nadu or other states and whether they have any previous criminal history. (ANI)