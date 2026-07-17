Rahul Gandhi addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun, engaging with students on the examination system and paper leaks. He stressed the meeting was about the future of India's youth and also offered condolences to a deceased worker's family.

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Flaws in Education System at Dehradun Rally

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday discussed the central issue in India, the future of youth and the examination system.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun, he said, "I really appreciate all of you coming here this evening. What I want to discuss with you is a central issue in India now. It's about the future of our children, the future of our youth. It's about our education system, and in particular, it's about our examination system; a system that all of you, every single one of you, have to go through. This is not a political meeting; this is a meeting that is about the youth of India, their future, their struggle, and the difficulty they have to face."

A large number of students marked their presence at the event. During the interaction, students raised slogans such as, "When the system's intent is paper leak, students' future will be weak," as Rahul Gandhi engaged with them on issues concerning education and examination paper leaks.

Condolences for Deceased Congress Worker

Earlier today, Gandhi also visited the residence of late Congress worker Amar Mehta in Dehradun to meet the family of the deceased and offer heartfelt condolences. Amar Mehta lost his life in an accident late last night after an iron cutter fell on him while preparations were underway for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be held today at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

Campaign Launched from Kota to Address Student Issues

Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system. (ANI)