PM Modi launched India's first hydrogen train on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects in Jind, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar, including 75 stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, marking a significant step towards clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section. It will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations and is among the few hydrogen trains in operation globally.

Declaring that the region's name has now been permanently etched into the pages of history, the Prime Minister proudly announced the launch of the country's first hydrogen-powered train. Drawing a visionary parallel to the historic first train journey between Bombay and Thane, he stated that future generations will similarly immortalize this corridor whenever advanced green mobility is discussed.

"I congratulate all of you and the entire country for this momentous step related to the deep modernization of Indian Railways," affirmed PM Modi. He congratulated the public on this monumental national leap in sustainable, green transportation.

"This train running entirely on clean fuel marks a truly momentous beginning for the nation," remarked PM Modi.

A 'Momentous Beginning' for Indian Railways

Addressing a public gathering in Jind after flagging off the train, PM Modi said hydrogen train technology has emerged globally only in the last seven to eight years and is currently operational in only three or four countries. "Hydrogen trains have only recently arrived on the global stage. They came into existence just seven or eight years ago. Currently, only three or four countries possess the capability to operate hydrogen trains, and even in those nations, the technology is still in its early stages. However, hearing about the capabilities of India's hydrogen train will fill you and every Indian with pride," the Prime Minister said.

He said the hydrogen train flagged off from Jind is powered by a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system, making it the world's most powerful hydrogen-powered train, and added that it is also India's longest hydrogen-powered train.

Development Projects Inaugurated

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Projects in Chandigarh

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore in Chandigarh, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure. Highlighting the city's unique status as an exemplary model for systematic national progress, he emphasised its reputation for ensuring a better lifestyle and ease of living. Acknowledging the divine grace of Maa Chandi over the region, he reaffirmed the ruling administration's unwavering commitment to its continuous, structured growth.

"The development of Chandigarh has always been the absolute priority of the current government," asserted PM Modi.

Recalling the historic and massive overhaul of the nation's justice system implemented a year and a half ago, the Prime Minister pointed out the transition from punitive colonial laws to a justice-oriented framework. "The implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began from Chandigarh itself," observed PM Modi.

Projects in Jalandhar

While in Jalandhar, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore. He inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states marks another significant milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes.

Leaders React to PM's Initiatives

Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme drew praise from BJP leaders, who hailed the Centre's push to modernise railway infrastructure. They also backed the Prime Minister's criticism of the Punjab government, alleging deterioration in law and order, rising debt and a lack of development in the state.

BJP Leaders Slam Punjab Govt

BJP leader Vijay Sampla said, "There is no two opinions about the fact that the law-and-order situation in Punjab is in a precarious state. While the entire country is progressing--with extensive road construction taking place elsewhere--roadwork has stalled in Punjab. While the Ayushman Bharat scheme is being smoothly implemented across the nation, it is being halted here. There is not a single street or neighbourhood where threats are not being issued, or shooting incidents are not occurring."

"The state government is failing on every front and from every angle--a point that the Prime Minister has rightly highlighted. This is not an untold story; every single person in Punjab knows that there is no sign of development anywhere in the state. They speak of creating a 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab), but it has instead become a blood-stained Punjab. The beautiful Punjab has been ruined, a tragic fact that the Prime Minister has noted," he said.

BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur said, "The Prime Minister spoke the absolute truth about the actual state of affairs in Punjab. He urged the people to elect a 'double-engine' government, promising a complete transformation of the state. He assured us that Punjab would receive the same benefits that Haryana enjoys--specifically mentioning MSP and addressing the state's rising debt--all of which are matters of serious concern. Every single day, we witness murders, thefts, and a dangerous rise in gangsterism. As for drugs, the extent of the drug menace is beyond measure. Yet, this government falsely claims to have eliminated drugs and gangs. Where? Let them show us, because we see the harsh reality of what is happening every day..."

BJP leader Sushil Rinku said, "The Prime Minister has raised critical points regarding the Punjab government--specifically addressing the ground realities, the actual situation in the state, the distress felt by the public, and the squandering of taxpayers' money. Today, the Prime Minister highlighted to the entire nation--not just Punjab--the state of anarchy and the dismal condition of the administration here. He discussed the crumbling law-and-order situation, the exploitation of the people, and the ever-increasing debt burden on the state. The current government has been exerting severe pressure on the citizens of Punjab, and many are simply unable to speak out due to this coercion..."

Praise for Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said, "PM Narendra Modi today inaugurated 75 Amrit Bharat railway stations, and among them, the Hi-Tech City station in Telangana was also included... This railway station is world-class, and state-of-the-art technology has been used here, featuring escalators, lifts, wide ramps, and very good facilities for passengers. On the 26th, the Komuravelli railway station is also being inaugurated, and our Union Cabinet Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, will be present... Almost all the lines here are now broad gauge. Forty-one stations have been upgraded and modernised, while the Secunderabad railway station is yet to get a facelift, and more than 1,000 crores are being spent on that..."

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, "... Jalandhar Cantt station has got a new identity, and for me, being a resident of Jalandhar, I am very proud. It is a matter of pride that our station, which was a ruin-like building earlier, has now become such a beautiful building... If you see the states with the double-engine government, those have made progress..."