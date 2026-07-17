A candidate's hilarious goof-up is now viral on social media. He uploaded a photo wearing just a baniyan for his exam application, thinking it was only for face recognition. Now, the same picture has appeared on his official admit card.

Forgetting your hall ticket or reaching the exam centre late are common fears for students. But one candidate is in the news for a completely different reason—a hilarious technical blunder during his application process. The student accidentally uploaded a photo of himself wearing only a 'baniyan' on the online portal, which has now landed him in a funny fix.

A Simple Goof-up...

The candidate explained that he misunderstood the 'live photo' requirement. He thought the portal was just asking for a quick picture for facial recognition purposes. So, while sitting at home, he casually clicked a selfie in his vest and uploaded it. He shared his own story on X.

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"The exam portal asked me to capture my face. I thought it was only for facial recognition, so I clicked the picture while wearing just a baniyan. Now the system has processed and saved that photo in my application, and there’s no option to change it. Same photo on admit card 😭," he wrote in his post.

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'Now You Must Wear a Baniyan'

The post went viral in no time, with nearly a lakh people viewing it. Social media users had a field day, leaving hilarious comments. One user joked, "Even if you're caught cheating, you can just say you were being transparent from the start." Another said, "Luckily you were at least wearing a baniyan!"

One of the funniest comments read, "Now you'll have to go for the exam wearing a baniyan to match the photo on the admit card." Following his post, several other candidates also came forward to share their own similar funny experiences.

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