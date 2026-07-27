A five-year-old boy in Varanasi was allegedly burned with a hot knife by his preschool teacher as punishment for accidentally urinating in his pants. The child's father has filed a police complaint against the teacher and the school, Serene Sony Play School, after the administration was reportedly uncooperative.

A legal advocate’s five-year-old son was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse by his preschool teacher in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after an accidental urination incident. On July 24, the young student asked permission to use the restroom at Serene Sony Play School. The boy unintentionally soiled his pants after his class instructor rejected him, according to India Today.

The instructor became enraged and dragged the youngster into another room, according to the father's legal complaint. She then ignited a gas stove, heated a knife until red-hot, and used it to burn the boy’s private parts.

According to the complaint, the instructor beat the boy and threatened to punish him severely if he reported the incident or committed the same error again.

The distressed child went home and told his parents what had occurred. The boy's parents tried calling the class teacher, but she didn't pick up. The media site stated that when they later got in touch with Hemlata Singh, the principal of the school, she reportedly threatened them instead of giving help.

The child’s father visited the institution in person the next day, but both the principal and the manager reportedly refused to address the matter or help the family.

The child's serious trauma and physical damage prompted the father to contact the local police, who immediately filed a formal complaint.

Senior police officer Atul Singh confirmed the incident, saying that a "case has been registered based on the complaint submitted by the child's father." He also mentioned that law enforcement is conducting a thorough investigation and that more legal action is anticipated soon.