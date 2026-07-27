Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to debate the Public Examinations Bill, 2026, aimed at curbing paper leaks with stringent punishment, instead of disrupting Parliament and sidetracking the crucial issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday again appealed to Congress and other opposition parties to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, instead of disrupting Parliament, saying the proposed legislation seeks to address paper leaks and ensure stringent, time-bound punishment for those involved.

Rijiju Appeals for 'Thorough and Open Debate'

Addressing a press conference here today, Rijiju said the Bill was being brought in response to concerns raised by students across the country and urged the Opposition to hold a "thorough and open debate" on the legislation. "Today, in light of the concerns raised by students across the country, a crucial bill is being introduced in the Lok Sabha to address issues such as paper leaks. However, Congress party and some Opposition members are refusing to discuss it; instead, they are creating a disturbance," Rijiju said.

He appealed to the Opposition to consider the measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for examination reforms, including the constitution of a high-powered task force and the proposed legislation. "I wish to appeal to them to consider the significant decision taken by the Prime Minister today. Measures have been announced to reform the examination system, a task force has been constituted, and a revolutionary bill has been introduced to reform the examination system and ensure that no leaks occur in the future," Rijiju said.

He said the Bill contains provisions for severe and time-bound punishment for those found involved in paper leaks. "Provisions have been made to impose severe and time-bound punishment on anyone found involved in a paper leak. If a discussion is not allowed even after all these measures, it will send the wrong message," he said.

Rijiju urged Congress and other opposition parties to allow a discussion on the Bill, saying Parliament was the appropriate forum to debate issues concerning students. "I urge Congress party once again to understand the sentiments of the country and the students... Where else can we debate and discuss these issues if not in Parliament?" he said.

"I appeal again to Congress party and our colleagues in the opposition: we are bringing forward a crucial bill to secure the students' future. Instead of creating a ruckus, we should hold a thorough and open debate in Parliament, respecting the sentiments of the students," Rijiju added.

Rijiju further urged Congress and other opposition parties not to divert the discussion from the proposed examination reforms, reiterating that the Bill should remain the priority of the House. "I wish to reiterate to Congress Party and certain other parties: do not let the issue get sidetracked. At this moment, the top priority must be to discuss the reforms introduced to strengthen the examination process - reforms that directly serve the interests of students across the country. No attempts should be made to divert or change the issue," Rijiju said.

He said the government was firmly focused on passing the legislation, which he described as critical for students. "We are firmly focused on the Bill introduced for the benefit of students; passing this Bill is our priority. It is a most critical and important Bill. I urge Congress Party and its allies not to divert the House's attention," he added.

Bill Introduced Amid Protests

His remarks came amid continued Opposition protests in Parliament over the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest in Delhi over examination irregularities. Earlier in the day, Rijiju had urged all political parties to participate in the discussion on the Bill, saying the government was bringing a stringent law to tackle paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha amid relentless sloganeering by Opposition members. The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid heightened concerns over paper leaks and examination irregularities, particularly following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

The development comes as Parliament enters the second week of the Monsoon Session amid heightened political tensions over examination irregularities, following the 37-day-long CJP student agitation at Jantar Mantar that was withdrawn after the government assured protesters of action on their demands. The developments also follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide student protests over examination irregularities. (ANI)