CJP's Saurav Das voiced concern over protester arrests in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, demanding their release. He cited the Centre's assurance of no punitive action and warned of a 'breach of trust' if FIRs are not withdrawn immediately.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday expressed concern over reports of students and other protesters being arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, and urged the Centre to ensure their immediate release and withdrawal of FIRs. In a post on X, Das said, "Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth," while asserting that the party had called off its nationwide protest after the Government of India assured that no punitive action would be taken against protesters.

"We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar," Das said. He added, "The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern."

CJP assures legal support, calls on Centre

Assuring protesters of legal support, Das said, "First, we wish to assure every protestor that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1."

He further said, "Second, we call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too."

'Breach of public trust'

Das also reminded the Centre of its commitment to provide a written guarantee, saying, "The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July 2026."

Explaining the decision to suspend the protest, he said, "Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government's assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests."

Das further said, "The Government of India is reminded that it derives credibility not from just making a promise, but from the promises they honour."

Message to protesters and ultimatum

Addressing young protesters, he said, "To the young protestors we say, hold on. We are with you. The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand."

He concluded, "We demand that all detainees/arrestees be released immediately, and in any case by tomorrow, and that all FIRs be withdrawn immediately, failing which we shall take further necessary steps." (ANI)