Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad expressed concern over money and muscle power in politics, endorsing Siddaramaiah's views. The former CM announced he will not contest the 2028 assembly elections due to 'corrupted' politics.

'Politics has been polluted': BK Hariprasad

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President BK Hariprasad on Monday expressed deep concern over the "polluted" state of Indian politics, stating that the current landscape is dominated by money and muscle power, a trend he claimed was not prevalent before the 1990s. Responding to queries regarding Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's future in electoral politics, Hariprasad said he would not comment on whether the leader would contest again but endorsed the CM's observations on the deteriorating political environment. "I don't know about his not contesting the election or contesting the election. I don't want to make any comment on that. But what he has said--that politics has been polluted in the country--is true. Moreover, politics is full of money power and muscle power, which was never witnessed up to the 90s and the first part of the century," Hariprasad stated.

The Congress leader further lamented the use of divisive tactics to hold onto power, particularly in Karnataka. "Now he (Siddaramaiah) is feeling sad and bad. I endorse what he has said. Politics has been polluted... to retain power, people are using money, religion, caste, or language. It is very unfortunate in the country and particularly in my state, Karnataka," he added.

Clarifying Siddaramaiah's future role, Hariprasad emphasised that the veteran leader has no intention of distancing himself from the people. "He will not quit politics. He will be in public life. He has said that he would fight for the cause of the people. And of course, now we need people who fight for the cause of the people," he said.

Siddaramaiah rules out contesting 2028 polls

On Sunday, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, saying that the landscape has been "corrupted". political "However, remaining active in politics," he said in a post on X.

"Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys. The people of Varuna constituency are once again pressing me to contest the elections. But I have decided that I should not contest in any elections henceforth. In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists," Siddaramaiah said.

'My health is not as robust as it used to be'

The former Karnataka Chief Minister reflected on his five-decade-long career in public life while ruling out future electoral bids. He said that his health does not support him to participate in elections as enthusiastically as it used to.

Having begun his journey as a taluk board member in 1978, the 2028 elections will mark exactly 50 years of Siddaramaiah's active political career. "I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before. By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he said.

The former Chief Minister emphasised that his future life will be dedicated to public service. "For five decades, the people of the state have seen me as one among them and affectionately guided me. This debt weighs on me. Therefore, my future life too will be dedicated to public service," he said.

However, Congress leaders said Siddaramaih is not retiring. (ANI)