PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss unveiled a 'General Shadow Budget' for Tamil Nadu for 2026-27, promising one lakh government jobs, a Rs 300 subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders, and the implementation of complete prohibition from October 2.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday presented the party's "General Shadow Budget" for Tamil Nadu for 2026-27, proposing measures including one lakh government jobs in the first phase, a Rs 300 subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders and complete prohibition in the state from October 2.

Budget Projections

According to the shadow budget, Tamil Nadu's revenue receipts are projected at Rs 6,71,891 crore, while total expenditure is estimated at Rs 6,96,149 crore. The PMK has projected a revenue surplus of Rs 61,179 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 24,258 crore for 2026-27.

Employment and Social Justice

The party said a Social Justice Survey will begin in Tamil Nadu from September 17, after the completion of the house-listing exercise for the caste-based population census. An additional Rs 500 crore will be allocated to the Backward Classes Commission.

Under its employment plan, the PMK has proposed providing one lakh government jobs during the remaining six months of the 2026-27 financial year. The plan includes the appointment of 25,000 teachers, 5,000 assistant professors and the recruitment of 17,000 candidates through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Welfare Schemes and Prohibition

The party has also proposed a Rs 300 subsidy on each domestic LPG cylinder, available for up to six cylinders a year, citing the rise in LPG prices due to the Gulf conflict.

The PMK has proposed implementing total prohibition in Tamil Nadu from October 2. It said TASMAC employees would be provided alternative employment, while licences of liquor and beer manufacturing units would be cancelled.

The shadow budget also proposes increasing monthly financial assistance for women heads of families to Rs 2,000 and extending the benefit to all rice ration card holders. Amma Canteens would provide lunch for Rs 10 and non-vegetarian lunch on Sundays for Rs 25.

Anti-Corruption Measures

On corruption, the party has proposed five special courts to deal with cases related to illegal sand mining, mineral extraction, recruitment scams and contract-related corruption. It has also proposed making it mandatory for the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs to disclose their assets publicly every year.

The PMK has proposed strengthening the Lokayukta and bringing the Chief Minister, Ministers and senior government officials under its jurisdiction.

Proposals for Chennai

For Chennai, the party has proposed free travel for all passengers on MTC buses and increasing the number of metropolitan buses to 7,000. It has also proposed converting the Koyambedu bus terminus into a public park after shifting its bus operations to other terminals.

Agricultural Reforms

On agriculture, the PMK has proposed an allocation of Rs 68,000 crore for the Agriculture Department and Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation projects. It has also promised a complete waiver of crop loans, compensation for Kuruvai farmers and annual assistance of Rs 24,000 for agricultural labourers.

The party has also proposed free education up to the postgraduate level for the heirs of farmers and expansion of the Cauvery Protected Agricultural Zone to nine districts.

Stance on Water Disputes

On water disputes, the PMK said it would oppose the proposed Mekedatu Dam across the Cauvery River and seek to raise the Mullaperiyar Dam's water level to 152 feet at the earliest.