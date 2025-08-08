A total of 566 people have been evacuated till noon from disaster-hit areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district, where massive flash floods disrupted normal life.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday said that a total of 566 people have been evacuated till noon from disaster-hit areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district, where massive flash floods disrupted normal life. The evacuation of nearly 300 more stranded individuals is currently underway, according to state authorities.



The Indian Army is using dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radar for search and rescue operations in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth visited Uttarkashi to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief measures.



DGP Seth has reached Uttarkashi to inspect the site of the incident and take stock of the rescue operations. After landing at Matli helipad, he left for Harshil after meeting the Chief Minister. He reviewed the rescue operations by holding a meeting with the police officers in Matli, and gave necessary instructions to everyone to speed up the relief and rescue operations.





Meanwhile, the construction of a makeshift Valley Bridge on the Gangotri National Highway is progressing swiftly. The highway was blocked following the collapse of the Limcha Gad bridge near Gangnani, cutting off access to higher Himalayan regions. Restoration efforts are also underway to reopen roads in Harsil and Dharali, which were severely impacted by the deluge.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from key rescue and security agencies to take stock of ongoing relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected Uttarkashi district.