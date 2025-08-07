After a cloudburst in Dharali near Gangotri, massive joint rescue efforts by the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and SDRF are underway. Over 230 people have been rescued as operations continue under tough weather conditions.

Heavy rain, a cloudburst, and a mudslide hit Dharali village near Harsil in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, earlier this week. This led to severe flooding, landslides and destruction of roads. Many people, including pilgrims headed to Gangotri, were trapped. The disaster caused the loss of lives, injuries and large-scale displacement. As rescue operations continue in Dharali, seven teams are working round the clock. More than 225 Army soldiers are on the ground facing tough conditions. So far, five people have died and around 70 people, including 9 Army personnel, including 1 JCO and 8 jawans, are still missing. About 190 people have been rescued till now. Because the roads were blocked, helicopters were the only way to bring people to safety and to hospitals. Now, there is hope on the ground as the Bhattwari highway, which had been swept away earlier, has been partially reopened. The first major crack in the road at Bhattwari has been repaired, and road travel to Dharali is slowly becoming possible again.

Indian Army and disaster forces take charge

The Indian Army quickly launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Over 225 Army troops, including engineers and medical teams, are now on the ground. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Uttarakhand Police and local authorities are all working together in a huge rescue effort. Helicopters are being used to reach people stuck in hard-to-access areas. Due to blocked and damaged roads, air rescue became the only option. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed from Dehradun, and an aviation base has been created at Matli Helipad for smooth operations.

Rescue efforts save hundreds

So far, over 230 people have been rescued. These include around 190 rescued on Wednesday and 44 rescued early Thursday from Dharali and Harsil. Two seriously injured individuals have been airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for urgent medical care. Eight civilians are also being treated at the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. The rescued people were moved to Matli, where they are receiving medical care and shelter. Two helipads at Harsil and Nelong are now operational, helping fast troop movement and evacuation of civilians.

CM Dhami visits Uttarkashi, assures help

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Matli Helipad in Uttarkashi to meet rescued people. He spoke to the teams from BRO officials, NDRF, SDRF and local officials involved in rescue work.

The CM said the government will give all help to those affected and is monitoring the situation closely. Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan is overseeing the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre. Uttarakhand is seeing heavy rainfall and damage, especially in high-altitude regions, making rescue work more difficult but also more urgent.

Eyewitness accounts from rescued pilgrims

Tourists from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, were among those rescued. Arohi Mehra said she was very scared when the floods happened, but villagers and Army soldiers gave her courage. Rupesh Mehra added that they were airlifted out because the roads were completely blocked. Anamika Mehra praised the Indian Army, Uttarakhand Police, and government for the quick response and free helicopter rescue service. She said the villagers of Bagori gave them free food and shelter during the crisis.

Jalgaon tourists still missing

While 3 people from Jalgaon have been located, 16 are still missing, according to Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad. He said the Maharashtra government is working closely with Uttarakhand authorities to trace the missing people and bring them back safely. In Rudraprayag district, the Kedarnath Yatra was stopped on Tuesday because of heavy rains. Police and SDRF teams helped pilgrims return safely. Roads between Gaurikund and Sonprayag were cleared to help with the safe movement of people.

Operation continues under tough conditions

The Indian Army, along with the ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and civil administration, is working nonstop to rescue people and provide help in Dharali, near Harsil, Uttarakhand, which was hit by a cloudburst. The area is still cut off due to landslides and damaged roads at places like Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali. Military and civilian teams are working to reopen these roads. While the military helipad at Harsil and helipad at Nelong are now operational, Nelong even being connected by road to Gangotri, the civil helipad at Dharali is still non-functional due to mudslides. An ad-hoc aviation base is being set up at Matli Helipad (ITBP) to help speed up all helicopter movements.

Despite bad weather, broken roads and communication problems, the rescue operation is running day and night. Drone cameras are helping teams to find stranded people. Recco radar, rescue dogs, and five civil helicopters from Sahastradhara are also being used. More than 50 people are still missing, and three civilians have died. Sadly, nine Army soldiers, including one officer and eight others, are also feared missing after an Army post got damaged. The Indian Army and Air Force are working closely with state officials to locate everyone and provide help.

Troops, radar, and helicopters in action Over 225 Army personnel including medical teams, engineers, and rescue specialists are on the ground. Search-and-rescue dogs have been deployed, and one Recco radar team is already operating in Tekla, with another being brought in. Air operations are playing a key role, Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters stationed at Jollygrant Airport are preparing to lift troops and rescue people, depending on weather. Five civilian helicopters from Sahastradhara are flying rescue missions between Matli, Bhatwari, and Harsil, in close coordination with SDRF teams.

Rescue numbers, support, next steps

Nine Army members and three civilians have already been flown to Dehradun for treatment, while three critically injured civilians were taken to AIIMS Rishikesh. Eight civilians are being treated at District Hospital, Uttarkashi. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has visited the affected area, while senior Army officers including the Army Commander, Central Command and GOC, UB Area, are on ground leading operations. Around 180-200 tourists stranded in Gangotri are being given food, shelter, and medical care. In the next 24-48 hours, paratroopers and medical teams will be flown to Harsil, NDRF personnel will be airlifted to Nelong, and tourists will be evacuated from Nelong on return flights. Teams are also working to open the blocked road between Uttarkashi and Tekla.

The people of Dharali, especially those on their way to Gangotri, are thankful for the timely rescue. Villagers, disaster teams, and the Indian Army worked as one to save lives. With operations continuing and the Chief Minister personally monitoring, hope remains strong that everyone will soon be brought to safety.