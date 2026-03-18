Delhi Police arrested two absconding men, Rahul and Karandas, in a ₹5 lakh robbery case. The duo confessed to the crime. Separately, police arrested two individuals for running illegal LPG refilling operations in Vijay Vihar.

Two individuals have been arrested in the national capital in connection with a ₹5 lakh robbery case, police said on Wednesday. The Ranjit Nagar Police Station of Central District solved the ₹5 lakh robbery case and arrested the absconding accused.

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According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a robbery near Shadipur Flyover on November 15, 2025, where the complainant reported that unknown miscreants robbed around ₹5 lakh in cash and a laptop from his car. An FIR was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

During the initial action, one accused, Akash, had already been arrested, while his two associates, Rahul and Karandas alias Fukka, were absconding.

Based on continuous surveillance, CCTV footage, and technical analysis, police arrested Rahul from JJ Colony, Inderpuri, on March 10. Subsequently, on March 15, police also arrested Karandas alias Fukka from the Inderpuri area.

According to police, during interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery and stated that they had already spent the looted money. Police further stated that the accused, Rahul, is a habitual offender with multiple previous criminal cases registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

Illegal LPG Refilling Rackets Busted

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police arrested two persons in separate cases for allegedly running illegal LPG refilling operations in the city and selling gas cylinders in the black market, amid the LPG shortage across the country due to the West Asia conflictIn the first case, the staff of Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini district arrested Pushpendra, a resident of Vijay Vihar, who was found illegally transferring gas from domestic LPG cylinders into commercial cylinders to earn an illegal profit.

During the raid conducted at Phase-1, Vijay Vihar, police recovered two filled commercial LPG cylinders, 15 filled domestic LPG cylinders, four weighing machines, four refilling pipes used for transferring gas and a Bajaj Discover motorcycle used for transportation.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)