Chaos erupted inside Indore district court on Monday after a ceiling fan suddenly came crashing down onto a woman judge mid-hearing, triggering panic within the court premises.

Chaos erupted inside Indore district court on Monday after a ceiling fan suddenly came crashing down onto a woman judge mid-hearing, triggering panic within the court premises. The incident unfolded in the courtroom of an Additional District Sessions Judge while proceedings were underway. Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a loud sound moments before the heavy fan fell from the ceiling and slammed directly onto the judge’s seat.

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"The fan fell on her, causing injuries to her head and shoulder. The court campus doctor provided initial treatment, and after she rested for a while, her family members arrived and took her home," district court bar association president LL Yadav said.

Officials confirmed that the injuries were not serious, but the incident brought court proceedings to an abrupt halt.

The incident has reignited anger among lawyers, who have long flagged the deteriorating condition of the old court complex. Furious advocates gathered at the site, warning that structural decay, ranging from water seepage and fragile ceilings to outdated electrical systems, has effectively turned courtrooms into “death traps.”

"This neglected state of the building is posing a danger to thousands of people, including judges, advocates, and visitors," said advocate Vinod Dwivedi.

The Bar Association underscored that repeated complaints about the hazardous infrastructure have gone largely unaddressed, what many described as a near-catastrophic.

Meanwhile, officials revealed that construction of a new district court complex near Pipliyahana pond is still underway and may take another 15 to 18 months before it becomes operational with modern facilities.

Until then, the legal fraternity is demanding urgent intervention, including a comprehensive safety audit of existing courtrooms and immediate replacement of ageing electrical fixtures to avert further mishaps.