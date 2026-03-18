Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called on the Indian government to lead efforts to end the West Asia conflict, stating both the US and Iran have met their objectives and the continued fighting is disrupting global oil and gas supply chains.

Tharoor Calls for India to Lead Peace Efforts

Amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he has been publicly urging the Indian government to take a proactive lead in demanding an immediate end to the conflict. Speaking to ANI, he argued that neither side was benefiting from the ongoing hostilities, as other nations suffer, given severe disruptions in the global oil, gas and other supplies.

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The Congress leader said that both American and Iranian objectives have largely been met, making continued conflict detrimental to global interests. "I have been calling publicly for the government to now take a lead in demanding an end to this conflict. I think both sides frankly have reached a point where they're not doing anyone any good. The Americans have said they have hit all the targets they want to hit. The Iranians, at the same time, have the success of being able to preserve their regime and keep themselves going. I think between these two, that should be enough," Tharoor stated.

The Congress leader further warned that the region's instability was affecting the world, specifically noting disruptions to essential supply chains. "The world is suffering. We have real problems in getting supplies, oil, and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. The whole region should not be held hostage to this particular conflict. I think the conflict should be ended," Tharoor added.

Conflict Background and Escalation

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Indian Vessels Navigate Strait of Hormuz

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. However, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, earlier reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia. He further claimed that the Iranian leadership had been informed about expressions of sympathy from people in India and said Tehran was mindful of India's energy needs.

Meanwhile, an Indian LPG carrier, Nanda Devi, arrived at the Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday, carrying 46,500 metric tonnes of LPG for ship-to-ship transfer at the anchorage after successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday evening, the Indian carrier LPG Shivalik, carrying a total of 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, arrived at the Mudra Port. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore. (ANI)