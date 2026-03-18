Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, who quit the BJP to join the AJP, expressed confidence that the public will vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Gohain will contest the polls from the Barhampur constituency.

Gohain Confident Public Will Dethrone BJP

Former Union Minister and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Rajen Gohain, who will be contesting elections from Barhampur Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, said that the public will vote out the BJP from the state. Gohan, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined regional party AJP, said that he made the decision very wisely and is content with the switch. Expressing his confidence in the public, he said that the Assamese people will dethrone the BJP.

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Speaking with ANI, he said, "...I am going to contest from AJP. I have moved from a national party to a regional party, and there must be some reason for that. I made the decision wisely and I am satisfied with it.. It is for the public to decide who will win the elections...If so much efforts are being made, that means the people don't want them and they are only trying to convince. The public has decided that BJP will not be coming to power again and it will be made clear in the upcoming elections."

Four-Time MP Switches Allegiance

Four-time MP Rajen Gohain joined the regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in November 2025 in Guwahati along with his supporters. AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other party leaders were present on the occasion. Sharing a picture from the event, Jatiya Yuva Shakti, the youth wing of the AJP, wrote, "A memorable moment of former BJP state president, minister and four-time MP, Rajen Gohain, joining the AJP."

Earlier, Rajen Gohain resigned from the BJP and told ANI, "Today I resigned from the primary membership of the BJP party."

Gohain was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999. He became the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Railways under the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre. He was a prominent leader in the BJP and has held the post of the State President of the party in Assam.

Assam Election Schedule Announced

This comes after the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections. Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Congress has announced two lists of candidates for Assam. BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in the northeastern state. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. (ANI)