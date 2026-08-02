Heavy rainfall has pushed the Alaknanda River above the danger mark in Rudraprayag, prompting flood warnings and evacuation advisories. A landslide near Gaurikund has also temporarily halted the Kedarnath Yatra as rescue teams remain on alert.

Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand has made it easier for floods and landslides to occur, resulting in government authorities stepping up their flood preparedness efforts in Rudraprayag district. The rise in water levels of Alaknanda River has put people living in riverbanks and low-lying areas under instructions to be careful and shift elsewhere if need be. Meanwhile, rescue squads are also on alert due to the continuing rainfall, which has resulted in the cancellation of the Kedarnath Yatra after a massive landslide occurred near Gaurikund.

Rescue Authorities Ask People to Be Careful

Chairman of Rudraprayag Municipal Council mentioned that the continuous rainfall has made rivers, streams and seasonal waterfalls in the area overflow, creating fears of floods in certain regions.

The administration has been regularly conducting alerts in the town, instructing the people to stay vigilant and cooperate in case of need for evacuation.

Chairman of the Municipality Talks about the Situation

Chairman of Rudraprayag Municipal Council Santosh Rawat stated that continuous rainfall has resulted in a sudden increase in water levels all over the district, thus posing dangers in many critical points.

He informed that the administration is keeping continuous contact with people in the critical zones, urging them to

Emergency Teams Prepared as Rainfall Continues

The emergency teams are activated and ready to deal with any weather-related problems. The municipal officials are monitoring the current situation in the location while evaluating the amount of rain to take preventive measures.

The officials also assured the population that the rescue and relief teams are prepared in case the situation needs intervention.

Ghats and River Roads Already Under Water

The increased outflow from the Alankand River has affected several places nearby. As a result, the river road has suffered, and several ghats close to the Rudraprayag Sangam are flooded owing to the water current.

The officials are monitoring critical locations and warning people against unnecessary trips to the river. They also recommend checking only the information given by the authorities.

Suspension of Kedarnath Yatra Due to Landslides

The continuous rainfall has even disturbed the Kedarnath Yatra pilgrim journey as well. A landslip occurred near Gaurikund which blocked the trekking path as huge boulders and rock fragments had fallen on the track about 200 meters from the Gaurikund entry gate.

As a precautionary measure, the yatra has been temporarily stopped and all the stranded pilgrims have been evacuated safely. The traffic of Kedarnath Highway near Munkatiya region has also been disturbed.

The police, district officials, SDRF officials and other emergency services are still present at the spot to clear the debris and restore road connectivity.