Union Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the IGNFA Dehradun convocation as 111 Indian Forest Service officers completed training, urging them to lead India's fight against climate change and help achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

India has seen a new batch of forest officers join the service as the 2024 batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers graduated after undergoing training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun. While addressing the convocation, Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, told the officers to be ethical leaders who can handle the issue of climate change, biodiversity loss, and other emerging environmental concerns and help realize the dream of developing India by 2047.

111 officers graduate after rigorous 20-month training

The graduation ceremony took place in the auditorium of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, where certificates and medals were distributed among the graduating officers. In all, 111 officers completed their 20-month training course that consisted of 109 probationary officers of the 2024 batch of IFS and two trainee officers from Bhutan.

According to the IGNFA director, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Khajuria, the academy, which was founded in 1938, prepares officers for sustainable forest and environmental governance.

‘You Will Work Toward Making Viksit Bharat 2047 a Reality’

On the ocassion of the role of officers in the making of this historic moment, he congratulated the graduates and stated that these officers will play an important part in helping India to shape its destiny towards becoming a 100-year-old independent country in 2047.

He also explained that the knowledge on technology and the leadership skills they learn from IGNFA would equip them in making substantial contributions for nature protection and the development of society. The minister shared that young forest officers will help in achieving India's long-term goal of becoming a developed country.

Innovative Solutions Needed to Combat Climate Change and Loss of Biodiversity

On highlighting the environmental issues, he named climate change, loss of biodiversity, and desertification among the problems the society needs to deal with scientifically and with the eyes of people.

The official also pointed out that one of the goals today has to be the proper application of new technologies that can facilitate the work of the naturalists without allowing them to remain limited only to data analysis.

Integrity Must Be Prior to Authority

Honesty, discipline and efficient use of resources are still the foundation of public service, Bhupender Yadav also reminded the officers. He challenged them to be capable administrators and inspiring leaders.

“A truly successful officer is ultimately a good human being, motivated by compassion, integrity and a commitment to serving society.

Officer from Rajasthan is Batch Topper

Among the graduating officers, Pratiksha Nanasaheb Kale of Rajasthan cadre secured the first position in the batch. IGNFA also added that 75 officers scored more than 75 percent marks in the training programme and they were given Honours Diplomas.

The academy said that nearly 45 percent of the training was devoted to field exercises, study tours, adventure activities and practical forest management so that officers would have enough exposure to real world before joining service.