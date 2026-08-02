Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners, including Neeraj Chopra, Yash Veer Singh, Yamini Maurya, and Tejaswin Shankar, as the nation continued its impressive medal-winning campaign in Glasgow.

Continuing its streak of sporting excellence at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India produced yet another spectacular day with athletic prowess, judo, and boxing. In his message to the winners of medals for India at the prestigious games, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the athletes for earning accolades for the country due to their hard work and excellence in performance.

Neeraj Chopra and Yash Veer Singh Shine in Javelin Throw

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw and Yash Veer Singh on winning the bronze medal in the same category. Speaking about their achievements, he appreciated their dedication and consistent performance in the sport which reflects the growing power of Indian sports.

Posting the message on the social media platform X, he said that it was truly inspiring for sportspersons of the country to see their excellence on the global level.

Yamini Maurya Gets Silver Medal in Judo

The Chief Minister also congratulated Yamini Maurya for winning the silver medal in women’s 57kg judo category. He noted that her achievement is the product of years of discipline, effort and determination.

Yamini’s success is a proud moment for India as well as motivation for young athletes, especially women, who want to make their mark in competitive sports, said Dhami.

Tejaswin Shankar Bags Bronze in Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar added another medal to India’s tally, taking bronze in the decathlon event. Dhami congratulated the athlete, saying his commitment and perseverance has brought India recognition once again at the international level.

The Chief Minister was confident that Tejaswin would achieve more milestones while representing the country in various global events in the coming years.

India Delivers Another Good Medal Day in Glasgow

India got another boost with medals in different disciplines. Besides Neeraj Chopra’s silver and Yash Veer Singh’s bronze, India got silver medals from Yamini Maurya and bronze from Tejaswin Shankar. It is worth noting that India also excelled in Judo, with Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh winning gold medals.

Indian boxers dominated completely with all ten semifinalists qualifying for the gold medal bouts. This guaranteed at least ten silver medals for India.

Medal Hopes Still Alive

India’s mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the finals and hope for medals. Many other athletes in Cycling, Athletics, and other disciplines are still in contention, and the expectations are for an even better finish.