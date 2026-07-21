Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has disrupted the Kedarnath Yatra, with the IMD issuing an orange alert. Road blockages were reported in Rudraprayag. A red alert was also issued for the Banbasa Sharda Barrage as the Sharda River swelled.

Heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand has disrupted movement on the Kedarnath Yatra route. It has also led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Sharda River, prompting authorities to issue advisories, restore blocked roads, and intensify disaster preparedness measures.

Disruptions in Rudraprayag

In Rudraprayag district, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said an orange alert had been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Kedarnath pilgrimage, and overnight rainfall caused road blockages at several locations, including Sirobagad, Banswara and Mungatiya.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said disaster management teams, police and the district administration acted immediately after receiving information about the blockages and restored the affected stretches, following which traffic resumed. "We are regularly issuing advisories and guidelines, as prescribed by the Meteorological Department and the government, to pilgrims and travellers regarding weather and health conditions. In view of the rainfall, travellers are being advised to remain at safe locations and are being allowed to proceed only after the weather improves and roads are reopened," she said.

Red Alert at Sharda Barrage

Meanwhile, in Champawat district's Banbasa area, the Irrigation Department issued a red alert for the Banbasa Sharda Barrage on the India-Nepal border after the Sharda River witnessed a significant rise in water level due to continuous heavy rainfall in the Kumaon region. As a precautionary measure, movement in the border area has been restricted, while vehicular movement across the Sharda Barrage has also been suspended.

Assistant Engineer Prashant Kumar said that more than one lakh cusecs of water had been released from the Banbasa Sharda Barrage following heavy rainfall in the hills. "According to the Meteorological Department, a four-day red alert for rainfall in the hilly regions is in effect, increasing the possibility of a further rise in water levels. Downstream districts are informed immediately whenever water is released. The administration and all engineers are on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any potential disaster," Kumar told ANI.

Authorities have urged residents, pilgrims and travellers to strictly follow official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas until weather conditions improve.