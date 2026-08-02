Vimal Kumar, an executive officer in Bihar's Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Aurangabad. A probe is on, and the post-mortem report is awaited. The driver has been taken into custody.

An executive Officer of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council in Bihar died under suspicious circumstances after he was found injured near Dhanauti Bridge in Bihar's Aurangabad district, officials said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar.

Investigation Underway

Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra said information about Kumar sustaining injuries was received at around 10:30 pm, following which he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. "Subsequently, an inquiry and an inquest were conducted. Following the inquest, a medical board was constituted at Sadar Hospital, and the post-mortem examination was performed under videography. Further action will be taken based on the report," DM Mishra told reporters.

He said that although the incident occurred in Aurangabad district, both the Aurangabad and Rohtas police have begun an investigation. "The strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty as soon as possible. The driver will also be questioned; he has been taken into custody, and the Aurangabad police are currently interrogating him," the District Magistrate said.

Post-mortem to Clarify Cause of Death

Sasaram Civil Surgeon Dr Maniraj Ranjan said the hospital received information about the incident at 12:14 am. He said that, according to some of the victim's relatives, Kumar was near a canal when the incident occurred, though no suspects were seen. "People are saying there are no bullet marks, but the body has been sent for a post-mortem. There are knife marks; the post-mortem will clarify the cause of death," Ranjan said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)