Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP IT cell as a "pit of toxic masculinity" for online harassment of women. He contrasted the digital hostility with the safety felt at Jantar Mantar, calling for perpetrators to be "named and shamed."

'Pit of Toxic Masculinity'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday termed the BJP IT cell a "pit of toxic masculinity", alleging that while women felt safe at physical protest sites like Jantar Mantar, they were being targeted with "filth" and threats online.

In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha claimed that the digital environment has become increasingly hostile for women, specifically blaming those associated with the BJP's IT cell. "Where the girls are feeling unsafe is in the digital space. Boys and men supporting the ruling party are indulging in rape threats, prostitution jibes and doxxing. This is the IT cell, the pit of toxic masculinity," the Congress leader said.

Positive vs. Toxic Masculinity

Contrasting the behaviour of youth at protest sites with that of online trolls, Gogoi said, "The beauty of Jantar Mantar was that many girls and young women said that they felt safe in the crowd. Many said they were supported and even protected to an extent by the boys and young men. The young men at Jantar Mantar showed empathy, strength and courage. This is an example of positive masculinity."

'Name and Shame Perpetrators'

Gogoi called for "naming and shaming" persons engaging in online harassment and abuse. "The perpetrators of this filth should be identified, named and shamed," he asserted.

Context: Jantar Mantar Protest and Aftermath

The remarks come in the wake of a viral incident involving a girl from Noida who was seen hurling abuses during the Jantar Mantar protest. As this happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Instagram stating that people should avoid using abusive language and that he "forgives" those who did. However, the incident has led to the girl's identity being revealed, leading to a wave of online harassment.

The Congress MP highlighted that the targeted harassment of individuals in the digital space--even those seen acting out in public protests--crosses a dangerous line into doxxing and gender-based abuse.

Noida Police earlier registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly making objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest over the NEET paper leak.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following the protests, and Parliament on Thursday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks.