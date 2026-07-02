Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, assuring that the Centre and state governments will ensure restoration of essential services and provide compensation for damages, including destroyed houses.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the Centre and the state government were concerned about the flood situation and would ensure restoration of essential services and extend assistance to people affected by the disaster.

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"I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who organised relief camps and have been continuously engaged in service work here since June 24th. They also tried to assist by providing JCBs and other necessary equipment... During this crisis, the Central Government, the State Government, the Chief Minister, we are all concerned... We will ensure the water supply is restored. As for the personal losses suffered, we will look into how to compensate for them. The State Government will assist, and the Central Government also provides funds," Chouhan said.

Centre, State Stand With Its People

Earlier in the day, Chouhan, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, visited flood-affected areas in Assam's Dhemaji district, where he said a change in the course of a river had caused extensive damage, washing away houses, damaging crops and bringing down electricity poles.

"We witnessed the destruction here. A river changed its course and everything was destroyed. Several houses were washed away, crops were damaged, electric poles collapsed. This is a major crisis. But Centre and State Govt stand with its people... Damaged houses will be reconstructed... As the assessment is completed, State and Centre will compensate for the damages. Centre will extend all possible help to the State," he said.

Relief and Coordination Efforts

Meanwhile, in a statement, Assam Pradesh BJP media panellist Achinta Pran Sharma expressed satisfaction over Chouhan's visit to assess the flood situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and welcomed the Union Minister's assurance of all possible assistance to the affected people.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stood by the flood-affected people and would continue to do so. He also said Amit Shah had reviewed the flood situation over the telephone and assured all possible assistance from the Central Government.

Financial Aid and On-Ground Operations

According to the statement, Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta announced financial assistance of ₹1.20 lakh each for families whose houses were completely destroyed in the worst-affected Sissiborgaon and Jonai constituencies of Dhemaji district.

The statement added that, under the Chief Minister's directions, all concerned departments were working round the clock to ensure the supply of essential commodities, while rescue operations were being carried out by the SDRF and NDRF.

It also said Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu accompanied the two Union Ministers during the visit, while Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Bhuvan Pegu and MLA Jibon Gogoi were engaged in relief and coordination work in the affected areas.

(ANI)