The NCSC has issued a notice to the Himachal Pradesh DGP seeking a report on a complaint by Shimla DSP Vijay Kumar. The DSP alleges sustained caste-based discrimination, institutional victimisation, and abuse of authority by superior officers.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, seeking a detailed action taken report on a complaint filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Shimla, Vijay Kumar, alleging caste-based discrimination, institutional victimisation and abuse of official authority.

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The Commission has taken cognisance of a representation submitted by the officer on June 3, 2026, and initiated an inquiry under its constitutional powers conferred by Article 338 of the Constitution of India. In a communication issued by Senior Investigator Praveen Chandra Diyundi of the Commission's Chandigarh Regional Office, the DGP has been directed to submit all relevant facts along with an action taken report within 15 days of receipt of the notice. The NCSC has also warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period would compel it to invoke its powers of a Civil Court, including issuing summons requiring the personal appearance of the DGP or an authorised representative before the Commission.

Details of the Complaint

In his complaint, DSP Vijay Kumar has alleged that he has been subjected to nearly ten months of sustained institutional victimisation, discriminatory treatment and abuse of administrative authority by certain superior officers. Opening his representation, the officer stated, "When institutional power is exercised not to uphold the rule of law but to humiliate, isolate and victimise a public servant, the issue ceases to be an individual service dispute and becomes a matter concerning the integrity of public administration and constitutional governance."

The Deputy SP alleged that the actions taken against him were not isolated administrative decisions but part of a continuous pattern intended to humiliate him, professionally isolate him, damage his reputation, obstruct his career progression and subject him to severe mental and psychological distress.

Allegations of Victimisation and Isolation

According to the complaint, despite repeatedly informing competent authorities about his serious medical condition and physical limitations, supported by medical advice and written representations, he was allegedly assigned duties involving substantial physical exertion. At the same time, he claimed that his official responsibilities were withdrawn, resulting in professional isolation, while officers and officials were allegedly discouraged from interacting with him.

The officer further alleged that the discriminatory treatment extended to his family. He claimed that his wife, who was then serving as Station House Officer of Police Station Chhota Shimla, had the official vehicle attached to the police station withdrawn without any legitimate administrative justification, affecting the discharge of her official duties and damaging her professional image.

Claims of Reputational Damage and Illegal Surveillance

The complaint also alleges that false and misleading reports were prepared and circulated against him with the intention of adversely affecting his service record, professional reputation and future career prospects. In another serious allegation, Vijay Kumar claimed that he had reasons to believe that physical surveillance was mounted upon him and that his mobile communication records and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) were obtained from service providers without his knowledge or lawful authority. He contended that if established through an independent inquiry, such actions would raise serious concerns regarding abuse of official authority and violation of the constitutional right to privacy.

Interference from Senior Officials

The Deputy SP further stated that despite repeatedly approaching competent authorities and submitting detailed representations seeking an impartial inquiry, he did not receive any meaningful institutional response. He also claimed to have brought the matter before the then Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, but alleged that instead of an impartial examination, adverse and fabricated reports were prepared against him, adversely affecting his professional reputation and career prospects.

The complaint further alleges that following his transfer from Shimla to Paonta Sahib Sub-Division, the Director General of Police interfered with the implementation of the government's transfer order and prevented him from joining at his new place of posting. Vijay Kumar has also alleged that during this period he received a telephone call from the DGP warning him that if he joined at the transferred station, he would be "taught a lesson." He claimed that despite acting in accordance with the government's transfer order, departmental proceedings were subsequently recommended against him as part of a continuing pattern of harassment.

Broader Constitutional Concerns Raised

Seeking an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry, the officer has contended that the issues raised involve constitutional guarantees of equality before law, equal protection of laws, fairness in administrative action, dignity, and the rights to life and privacy. He has submitted that if the allegations are substantiated, they would raise serious concerns regarding abuse of administrative authority, institutional victimisation, targeted discrimination and deviation from the rule of law.

Describing the matter as one extending beyond an individual service grievance, Vijay Kumar stated in his complaint that it raises broader issues concerning institutional accountability, the exercise of public power and the obligation of every public authority to act fairly, transparently and within the bounds of law. He has sought accountability wherever warranted while expressing faith in the Constitution, the rule of law and the justice delivery system.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has not yet issued any official response to the NCSC notice or the allegations made in the complaint. The allegations remain those of the complainant and are expected to be examined as part of the Commission's inquiry. (ANI)