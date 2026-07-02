Three labourers died and three were injured in a landslide in Mangaluru after a compound wall collapsed. Karnataka Minister UT Khader announced a ₹5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families and ₹1.25 lakh for damaged homes.

A tragic early morning landslide in Mangaluru has claimed the lives of three labourers and left three others injured after a compound wall collapsed onto their temporary housing structures. Expressing deep grief over the incident, Karnataka Minister UT Khader on Wednesday announced immediate ex-gratia financial assistance for the families of the victims and outlined emergency relief measures being undertaken by the state administration.

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Speaking to reporters, Minister Khader emphasised that the government's primary focus is providing comprehensive medical care to the survivors and supporting the grieving families. "It is very saddening to say that there was a landslide in the early morning in Mangalore where a compound wall has fallen on the houses where the labourers were staying... Out of six injured, three have expired. So we are all in pain because every life has its own value... We have also discussed with the district administration... The government is taking care of their treatment in the hospitals," he said.

Government Announces Relief Package

To alleviate the sudden financial burden on the affected families, Khader detailed a three-pronged relief package authorised by the state government: The government will provide ₹5 lakh to the family of each deceased labourer. For the structures structurally damaged by the wall collapse and landslide, a sum of ₹1.25 lakh will be distributed per house to fund necessary repairs. The final rites and cremations of the deceased will be completely managed and executed based on the explicit decisions and requests of their respective family members.

Minister Issues Safety Appeal to Citizens

In the wake of the disaster, Khader urged the public to cooperate with administrative safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies during heavy rainfall or in vulnerable terrains. "Along with the officers and representatives of the government, every citizen should be self-disciplined to know that if any dangerous spot is there, they should stay away from that place and inform the government," the minister stated, calling for heightened civic vigilance and proactive reporting of hazardous locations.

Eyewitness Account and Rescue Operation

Earlier in the morning, three people, including two children and a woman, were killed after a wall collapsed onto a row of rented houses in the Garodi area under the Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru, according to locals.

A resident said the incident took place at around 4:30 am, when a loud noise woke up those living in the houses."It was around 4:30 in the morning when suddenly there was a noise, and a piece of the wall fell on my head too. I woke up with a massive jolt. When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbours were running outside. I came out and saw that the back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed. I looked around and saw that no one else had woken up. I woke up the person next to me," the local told ANI.

Describing the rescue operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived. They carried out the rescue operation and successfully pulled two children out safely, but two other children had passed away. One woman also died, while her husband is currently admitted to the hospital.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and carried out operations to evacuate those trapped under the debris. (ANI)