TDP's Palla Srinivas Rao slammed YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to fulfil his promise on Amaravati as the state capital. Rao accused Jagan of repeatedly shifting his stance and trying to cheat the people of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Slams Jagan Over Shifting Stance on Amaravati

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas Rao launched a sharp attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of failing to fulfil his promise of developing Amaravati as the state capital and alleging repeated shifts in his stand on the capital issue.

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Recalling his earlier remarks, Rao on Wednesday said the YSRCP chief had initially assured voters in the 2019 elections that Amaravati would be developed as the capital, but later changed his position after coming to power. He alleged that the government then moved to a "three-capital" proposal, with Visakhapatnam being projected as one of the capitals.

"First of all, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn't want Amaravati to be developed. In a way, the constant shifting of his stance--earlier he said that Amaravati would be the capital in 2019, and went for election; he won there," Rao said.

He further added, "After winning the election, he said that, 'See, our agenda is three capitals.' And after some time, he said that Visakhapatnam would be the capital. There is no issue of three capitals; Visakhapatnam would be the capital."

'Mavugun' Plan Allegedly Threatens Investors

Targeting the previous government's proposed development model, Rao also referred to the "Mavigun" coastal urban corridor concept, alleging that it was being projected as an alternative capital plan and would deter investment in Amaravati.

Referring to the proposal, he said, "Reddy claimed that 'Mavugun' is our agenda. So, this shows the mentality of Jagan Mohan Reddy. And his intention in saying 'Mavugun', 'gun' means he is threatening investors. In a way, saying that if anyone comes and invests in Amaravati, they will face the consequences. That is what he is trying to tell the public and the investors. So, he says that it is his manifesto."

'Attempt to Cheat Farmers'

Rao further alleged that the YSRCP was attempting to bring its agenda ahead of elections, claiming it amounted to misleading the public. He said such actions reflected an intent to "cheat" farmers and residents of Andhra Pradesh.

"The manifesto of the election is in 2029, and he is bringing the manifesto now. It means that he is simply not interested in Amaravati, but he is trying... again, he is trying to cheat the farmers and the people of Andhra Pradesh. But, even in 2029, he will be taught a lesson by the people of Andhra Pradesh," Rao stated. (ANI)