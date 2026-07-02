A political storm has erupted over alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations. While UP BJP vows an unsparing SIT probe, the opposition, led by Akhilesh Yadav, accuses the ruling party. Eight arrests have been made amid the controversy.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday dismissed the attacks as typical opposition politicking but warned that the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe would be unsparing over the alleged Ayodhya donation embezzlement.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary questioned Yadav's selective outrage, stating that the Chief Minister suggested discussions should also pivot to the land associated with Lord Krishna in Mathura. "The opposition's job is to raise questions, and Akhilesh Yadav has become particularly concerned about the Ram Mandir," Chaudhary remarked. "As for the Ram Mandir issue, whatever report the SIT submits and whatever findings emerge, no one will be spared."

Political Storm Over Ayodhya Fund Allegations

A fierce political storm has erupted over an alleged embezzlement case involving donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, drawing sharp rebukes from opposition leaders and triggering an aggressive defence from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The controversy intensified after Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav levelled serious allegations against the management of the temple's funds, claiming that massive amounts of money from public donations have mysteriously gone missing. The allegations have rapidly united opposition forces, who are demanding absolute accountability over the sensitive issue.

Investigation and Arrests

Backing the government's decisive action, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra revealed that a formal First Information Report (FIR) was immediately lodged and eight individuals have already been arrested as the scope of the investigation widens. "They have committed such a heinous crime and a grave sin. No punishment would be severe enough for such a despicable act," Mishra said, adding that merely resigning will not suffice for those found complicit.

In Ayodhya, Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, expressed concern over the broad sweep of the ongoing SIT crackdown. While insisting that the truly guilty must be punished, Gupta cautioned that innocent, long-time devotees are getting caught in the crossfire. "My point is simple: the guilty must not go free, and no innocent person should be implicated. Some people are getting dragged into this who had absolutely no connection, yet the SIT is picking everyone up... I know some individuals used to work there selflessly, but you know how it is, if you get caught in the middle of it, you end up being labelled a thief too," said Prakash Gupta, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Gupta added that due to the high-profile nature and inherent security concerns surrounding the suspects, subsequent court appearances and judicial hearings are increasingly being handled via video conferencing rather than physical transport.

Opposition Parties Slam BJP

The opposition has used the opportunity to heavily criticise the ruling dispensation's religious politics. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury accused the BJP of exploiting Lord Ram for electoral gains while overseeing financial discrepancies. "What they have done, we believe that. They built Ayodhya and lost... Now they are robbing lord Ram. They put Ram in the ballot box and reduced his Maryada Purushottam status. Now they are robbing him also. This is a bunch of thieves... Their people are sitting inside. What are they talking about? Now they want the SIT inquiry. Any child will tell you how much theft is happening," said Renuka Chowdhury, Congress RS MP.

In Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated it would weaponise the issue locally to counter the BJP's narrative on temple management. CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac noted that Hindutva forces in Kerala constantly campaign that temples are unsafe under state government control. "The people who are saying temples are not secure with the government now will have to answer about how secure the temples are in the hands of the Hindutva forces," Isaac asserted.

BJP MP Dismisses Pakistan Peace Talks

Amid separate developments regarding an open letter signed by over 100 citizens calling for restored India-Pakistan dialogue, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra heavily dismissed any immediate peace process. Mishra noted that India has no inherent issue with peace, but demanded that Pakistan first reform its habit of sheltering, training, and funding cross-border terrorists.

Invoking recent military history, Mishra warned Islamabad against making threats. "And now Operation Sindoor happened just last year. Pakistan had to surrender within two days," Mishra highlighted. "Therefore, before any peace proposal, before any talks, Pakistan must control itself, reform itself, and stop its actions, its terrorist activities. Only then can any peace talks with India be held." (ANI)