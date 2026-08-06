The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will review defence accounts and military hospitals, while the Finance Committee discusses public finances and debt. Both panels are scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

PAC to Scrutinise Defence Accounts

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Congress MP K.C. Venugopal, will meet at 3:00 pm at the Extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA) on Thursday. The panel will take up detailed briefings and oral evidence from Ministry of Defence officials regarding the functioning of defence accounts and the management of military hospitals based on recent C&AG findings. The committee will also review draft reports concerning small arms production in ordnance factories and government action taken on previous observations regarding the loss of revenue from casual occupation and service charges.

Finance Committee to Review Public Debt

Concurrently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will also convene at Samvidhan Sadan today at 3:00 pm. Chaired by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, the finance panel is scheduled to consider draft action taken reports and hold discussions with the Chief Economic Adviser and Ministry of Finance officials, focusing on a review of long-term public finances and debt levels for both the Centre and states.

Past Recommendations on Regulatory Clarity

Ahead of the meeting, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on July 23 recommended a clearer division of regulatory responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), saying the proposed Securities Markets Code, 2025 should clearly define which regulator oversees which activities to avoid overlap and regulatory uncertainty.

Previous Review of Welfare Schemes

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament met at 11:00 AM on July 2 at Parliament House Annexe to review the implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes. The agenda included a briefing by the Audit, followed by oral evidence from representatives from the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Department of Higher Education on the subject "Review of implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes".

The committee examined the implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes and their effectiveness across various levels. (ANI)