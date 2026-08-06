YSRCP alleges a 'serious security lapse' by the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, claiming security was deliberately withdrawn for former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to meet tobacco farmers in Devarapalli, prompting a formal complaint.

YSRCP Alleges 'Deliberate' Security Lapse for Jagan Reddy

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh coalition government deliberately withdrew security arrangements for former Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Devarapalli, calling it a serious security lapse.

In a statement, YSRCP leaders claimed that the reduction in police deployment was aimed at disrupting Jagan Mohan Reddy's interaction with tobacco farmers at the Tobacco Procurement Centre in Devarapalli.

According to the party, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the area to meet distressed tobacco farmers and urged the government to ensure remunerative prices for their produce. The YSRCP alleged that despite Jagan Mohan Reddy being entitled to Z+ security as a former Chief Minister, the state government failed to provide adequate police arrangements during the visit.

The party further claimed that police deployment, which had been planned, was withdrawn overnight and alleged that there was inadequate security at the helipad and throughout the programme. YSRCP leaders said that they would submit a formal complaint to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged security lapse and demanded the resignation of the State Home Minister, holding the government responsible for ensuring the safety of the former Chief Minister.

Party Demands Action for Tobacco Farmers

The party also alleged that the coalition government acted on the concerns of tobacco farmers only after Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his visit instead of addressing the issue earlier.

Reiterating its demands, the YSRCP called on the government to announce a minimum support price of Rs. 300 per kilogram for tobacco and undertake direct procurement through MARKFED to eliminate middlemen and ensure better returns for farmers. The party also demanded an unconditional apology from coalition MLAs over their alleged remarks against tobacco farmers.

Coalition Government's Responsibility Questioned

YSRCP leaders further alleged that a government unable to ensure the security of a former Chief Minister could not guarantee the safety of ordinary citizens. They said the coalition government would be responsible if any harm befell Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused it of neglecting both farmers' concerns and security responsibilities. (ANI)