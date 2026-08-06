BJP leader Rajender Rana slammed the Congress govt in Himachal, alleging CM Sukhu has earned "unwanted titles" for lies and debt. Rana claimed the state is run by a "syndicate" and faces an unprecedented financial crisis and political vendetta.

Senior BJP leader Rajender Rana on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earned five "unwanted titles" in the state's political history and that Himachal was being run by a "syndicate" rather than a democratically elected government.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Rana claimed that while previous chief ministers were remembered for their contributions to the state's development, the incumbent government would be remembered for mounting debt, poor governance and political vendetta. "Every Chief Minister in Himachal's history has earned one title for their contribution, whether it was roads, water or building modern Himachal. But the present Chief Minister has earned five titles. He will be remembered as the Chief Minister who lies the most, under whom Himachal has witnessed the highest debt, who patronises his favourites, and who has burdened the state the most," Rana alleged.

'Syndicate' Accusations

He further claimed that governance in Himachal Pradesh had shifted away from constitutional institutions. "This is not a government but a syndicate. Such a syndicate emerged decades ago and has now become deeply entrenched. Through this network, corruption has flourished and Himachal is being bought and sold. Their agents are active everywhere, and today no section of society is happy with this government," Rana alleged while speaking to ANI.

Financial Mismanagement Alleged

Questioning the state's financial management, Rana alleged that the Congress government had pushed Himachal Pradesh into an unprecedented debt burden. "From the time Himachal attained full statehood in 1971 until 2022, twelve governments together borrowed around ₹68,000 crore over 51 years. This government alone has borrowed nearly ₹44,600 crore in less than four years, the highest in the state's history. The state is sinking under debt, yet roads remain damaged and essential public services have deteriorated," he alleged.

The BJP leader also claimed that despite record borrowings, employees, pensioners and workers of various state undertakings continued to face delays in salaries and retirement benefits. Referring to the financial condition of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Rana alleged that public services had deteriorated despite the state receiving assistance from the Centre for highways, disaster relief and infrastructure development.

'Politics of Vendetta'

Accusing the Congress government of pursuing "politics of vendetta", Rana alleged that the administration was more focused on targeting BJP leaders than addressing governance issues. "Instead of repairing roads and improving governance, the government is busy deciding against whom an FIR should be registered next. Politics of revenge has become the government's priority," he alleged.

Responding to allegations previously levelled against him by Chief Minister Sukhu, Rana said that if the government possessed any evidence of wrongdoing, it should present it before a court of law. "If there is any evidence against me, the government should place it before the court. Everything related to me has already been scrutinised, but nothing has been proved. These allegations are only meant to malign political opponents," he said.

Growing Public Dissatisfaction Claimed

Rana further alleged that dissatisfaction with the Congress government was growing among women, youth, farmers, orchardists, employees, traders and other sections of society. Referring to the recent Panchayat, Municipal and Zila Parishad elections, he claimed the results reflected declining public support for the ruling party and predicted the trend would continue in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP leader urged the state government to focus on unemployment, road connectivity, tourism, financial management and employees' concerns instead of, as he alleged, targeting political opponents through false cases. The Congress government has not yet responded to Rana's allegations. (ANI)