The Bombay High Court has directed Meta, X, and Google to remove defamatory content targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The order follows a defamation suit by Gadkari over fake videos and AI-generated deepfakes that allegedly harmed his reputation.

The Bombay High Court has directed technology giants Meta, X (formerly Twitter) and Google to remove allegedly defamatory content, including abusive social media posts, fake videos and AI-generated deepfakes targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The interim order came while hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Gadkari, who alleged that manipulated content circulating online had severely harmed his reputation.

According to the petition, several anonymous accounts and online platforms allegedly created and shared fabricated videos, morphed images and misleading posts falsely portraying the Union Minister in a negative light. Gadkari contended that the content was deliberately designed to mislead the public, spread misinformation and damage his public image.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Arif S. Doctor directed Meta, X and Google to immediately remove the objectionable content identified in the petition. The court also instructed the companies to preserve relevant digital records and provide details of the users or account holders responsible for uploading and disseminating the material, subject to applicable legal procedures.

The High Court observed that the case involved serious allegations concerning the misuse of digital platforms and emerging artificial intelligence tools to create deceptive content. The court stressed that online platforms have a responsibility to act promptly when informed about defamatory or unlawful material circulating on their services.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari moves Bombay HC over social media posts on E20 gains

The petition further claimed that despite repeated requests to the platforms, the disputed content continued to remain accessible online, prompting Gadkari to seek judicial intervention. The court accepted the request for urgent interim relief, observing that allowing such content to remain online could cause continuing and irreparable harm to the petitioner's reputation.

During the proceedings, the court directed the social media companies to ensure compliance with the interim order within the stipulated period. It also asked them to disclose available information regarding the creators and publishers of the content to assist further legal proceedings.

The case highlights growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, deepfake technology and manipulated digital content, which have increasingly become the subject of legal scrutiny in India. Courts have repeatedly emphasised the need to balance freedom of expression with the protection of an individual's reputation and privacy in the digital age.

The matter is expected to come up for further hearing after the platforms file their responses before the High Court. The outcome of the case could have wider implications for how technology companies handle complaints involving AI-generated deepfakes, online impersonation and defamatory content in India.

Also Read: E20 fuel row: Gadkari has clarified, no need for me to comment: Chouhan