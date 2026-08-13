A Taekwondo funding issue involving a Dehradun student has sparked controversy. The Uttarakhand government says the ₹1.5 lakh requirement was linked to a private institution, not a bribe demand by a government official.

An incident which involved a youngster practising Taekwondo in Dehradun has created buzz online and in politics after some issues were brought to light regarding the funds needed for her participation in the international event. The girl had raised concerns regarding organising around ₹1.5 lakh for participating in the international Taekwondo tournament before the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The government has come out with a clarification that the situation has been misunderstood.

What did the student tell CM Dhami?

A youth dialogue programme saw a student from CNI Girls School talking about her desire to participate in an international Taekwondo tournament and the amount of money needed.

According to the government, the girl was getting trained under the privately-run Taekwondo Council of India. She had reportedly participated in an international event through the same council.

The entire expenditure, which included travel costs, was estimated at around ₹3.70 lakh. As per reports, the private body would meet approximately ₹1.70 lakh expenses and the participant would need around ₹1.50-1.60 lakh.

Government Rejects Bribery Claims

The Uttarakhand government has rejected the claim that there was a demand for money from the student by a government official. It said that from the information available, the matter does not seem to involve a government selection process or a demand for bribery from an official.

The government also noted that it is possible that since the time available for discussing the whole matter during the programme was not much, there could be some confusion regarding the matter.

However, any allegation can finally be substantiated only with the help of proper investigation and facts.

Attention to the Sportsmanship of the Student

It was emphasized that the sportsmanship and grievances of the student should be respected. The government also stated that it is important to support the athletes who will represent the country and Uttarakhand in international tournaments.

However, the authorities made an appeal not to politicize the matter without taking into consideration the whole fact.

Why Does It Matter That There Is This Controversy?

The central issues of this case revolve around what information the student provided to the Chief Minister, what costs were involved, and the part played by the private organization that chose her for the competition.

The explanation tried to separate the cost issue related to participation in the international sports event from the allegation that there was someone in office asking for money. Thus, this case emphasizes the need for accurate portrayal of the situation of young sportspeople.