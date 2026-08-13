Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission's progress, directing officials to achieve 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' coverage with a focus on quality, regular supply, and verification of schemes, setting clear district-wise targets.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the progress, financial status, operation and maintenance of schemes, and the upcoming action plan under the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Secretariat. During the meeting on Wednesday, various issues related to the progress of water supply schemes, tap water coverage and verification among rural households, water quality, financial management, and the regular operation and maintenance of schemes were discussed.

CM Emphasises Quality and Full Coverage

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed officials to achieve the target of 100 per cent coverage under the Har Ghar Jal initiative and ensure that all remaining eligible rural households are provided tap water connections within the stipulated timeline. He said the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission should not be measured merely by the number of tap connections, but by ensuring regular, adequate, safe and quality drinking water reaches every household.

He also directed that completed schemes be physically verified on the ground. He instructed officials to complete all under-construction and pending drinking water schemes within the Determined timeline in mission mode. District Magistrates were directed to coordinate with the concerned departments and ensure prompt resolution of issues.

Focus on Sustainability and Accountability

The Chief Minister also called for regular reviews of the physical and financial progress of every scheme. As per the CMO, special emphasis was laid on the conservation and rejuvenation of drinking water sources in hilly areas, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

He directed that mechanisms be developed in every district for the prompt resolution of technical issues related to water supply and that a permanent system for the operation and maintenance of schemes be ensured. The Chief Minister further directed officials to set district-wise targets, timelines and clear accountability. In cases of unnecessary delays, responsibility should be fixed on the concerned executing agency and officials.

Mission Progress Report

During the meeting, officials informed that out of 16,555 schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, 15,540 have been completed. The state's overall progress stands at 92.46 per cent, while 1,015 schemes are currently in progress.

A review of tap water coverage among rural households revealed that 14.20 lakh of the total 14.48 lakh rural households have been provided tap water connections. Officials also informed that tap water supply has been verified in 9,796 out of 14,979 villages across the state. (ANI)