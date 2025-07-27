Six people died in a stampede at the Manshadevi temple in Haridwar, which was thronged by a huge crowd, on Sunday.

Six people died in a stampede at the Manshadevi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, which was thronged by a huge crowd, on Sunday. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths.

"I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," the officials said.

Scroll to load tweet…



Visuals from the site showed the injured being rushed to the hospital in ambulances.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Deep Distress Over Stampede

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep distress over a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, where six people died in a stampede.

Dhami shared on X, "It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

Local police and rescue teams are engaged in relief operations. The situation is being closely monitored by the local administration.

CM Dhami is in constant contact with the authorities to ensure timely assistance. "I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…