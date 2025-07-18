Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the poster of 5th September, a film showcasing the state’s beauty and talent, starring Sanjay Mishra and focusing on mentorship and lost dreams.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the cast of the upcoming film '5th September' on Friday and also launched its poster at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun.

The film has been shot entirely in Uttarakhand and aims to showcase the state's natural beauty, culture, and local talent.

According to the CMO, Dhami stated that the state is rapidly becoming a popular destination for filmmakers and that the government is supporting the industry through its film policy. He also mentioned that such efforts create job opportunities for local youth and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent.



'5th September' stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra alongside Victor Banerjee, Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastav, Deepraj Rana, and others. Kunal Shamshere Malla also features in a key role.

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, offers a glimpse into the life of a former sportsman seeking new meaning by mentoring the younger generation. The trailer begins in a classroom setting and soon shifts into the world of sports, focusing on lost dreams and the power of mentorship. It shows Mishra's character coming to terms with his past while guiding the next generation.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Kunal Shamshere Malla and Vickey Prasad.

Directed and produced by Kunal Shamshere Malla, the film will be released in theatres across the country on 18th July 2025. Distribution is being handled by First Film Studios. (ANI)