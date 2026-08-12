Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved nearly Rs 74 crore for development, school repairs, flood protection, disaster management, roads, infrastructure and other projects across the state.

Uttarakhand has been sanctioned a huge amount of money for the development and disaster management, as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 74 crore for the developmental projects in various places in the state.

This fund will not only help in the completion of some current projects but also assist in making the state capable of responding to emergencies.

Bageshwar Helipad and Gangotri Sewer Line Work Approved

Among other important approvals, an approval of Rs 8.91 crore for construction of helipad in Beda-Majhra (Karimpur) area of Bageshwar has been made. This helipad is very important for the sake of the emergency response and disaster management in the region.

Rs 4.99 crore has also been sanctioned by the Chief Minister for sewer-line work in Gangotri Dham where uncovered households and public toilets need to be connected to the sewer line network. Rs 8.89 crore has been sanctioned for the prosecution establishment for remaining requirement.

Rs 30 Crore for Damaged School Infrastructure

There has been emphasis on the school infrastructure that got damaged due to some disasters. Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned each for the school infrastructure in Secondary Education department and Elementary Education department.

The total of Rs 30 crore would be sourced from the recovery and reconstruction sub-component of the State Disaster Response Fund to facilitate repair work and ensure safety during educational activities.

Eight Districts to Get Additional Funds for Disaster Relief

Rs 1.08 crore extra funding has been made available to help Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Dehradun in their relief, recovery, reconstruction, preparedness and capacity building activities.

Funds Allotted for Flood Prevention and Road Rehabilitation

Rs 4.01-crore project is under consideration for flood protection of residential constructions in seven villages in Khatima block against river and stream flooding.

An amount of Rs 4.62 crore has also been allotted for flood protection on the right side of the Jagbuda river near Sisaiya, Melaghat and the SSB Camp Office in the India-Nepal border.

In Chamoli, Rs 3.18 crore has been allocated towards payments for the use of machinery in clearing debris and rebuilding the disaster-damaged roadways.

Disaster Preparedness is Boosted as Well

Apart from that, there is an approval for maintaining the earthquake warning system worth Rs 2 crore and recharges for satellite phones worth Rs 1.90 crore. There are other disbursements that have been approved for disaster drill, equipment maintenance and personal expenditures.

Martyr’s Road Renamed to Pay Homage

Furthermore, Dhami approved the renaming of the Chalkudiya-Masmoli-Naukholi motor road in Chaubattakhal constituency into Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road.