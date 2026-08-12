Uttarakhand’s Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana 2026 will provide free online coaching for UPSC, SSC, banking, railway, GATE, NET and other competitive exams to eligible students.

Students who do not have the resources to join expensive coaching and study under quality material find preparing for competitive exams tough. Realizing the need, the government of Uttarakhand has decided to introduce the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 scheme, which aims to provide online coaching facilities to students.

The plan has already got the nod from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and it will be launched soon.

Free Online Coaching for Competitive Exam Preparation

This scheme has been introduced to help talented students prepare for competitive/entrance exams without joining any private coaching. Through this scheme, students will get free online coaching facility along with resources and guidance by experts. It will allow the students to prepare themselves systematically for the exams.

Benefiting University & College Students

The scheme will include university-going students of Uttarakhand and college students in government/government-aided colleges. Through the online portal, participating students will be provided with preparation help for examinations in various career streams. This can enable students to study their courses normally as well as prepare for competitive exams from their respective places.

Covering UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway and Other Competitive Exams

The suggested program will provide coaching services for various competitive exams. Some of them are UPSC and State PSC examinations, besides CDS, SSC, banking and railways exams.

Moreover, the scheme will help in preparing for the examinations related to higher education and research such as CAT, MAT, GATE, UGC-NET and CSIR-NET. In this way, the broad spectrum of examinations will give students an opportunity to prepare for various career options using the common online system.

An Important Benefit for Students Residing in Distant Places

One of the main benefits of online coaching is its convenience for students residing in distant and hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Students unable to move to major cities for taking coaching classes will get help right at their homes.

This can remove barriers of geography and cost, and give students residing in various regions of the state a convenient way to prepare for competitive examinations.

Date of Formal Launch Not Yet Revealed

It is anticipated that the government would soon reveal the formal launch date of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026. The commencement of the process to avail of the facility of online coaching by the candidates will follow thereafter.

This program represents an initiative by the state government to widen the scope of education for youth and make their preparation for competitive examinations easy.